A brand new vital piece of medical equipment at the Griffith Base Hospital is expected to save patients time traveling to outlying centers for support.
The new SPECT-CT scanner was unveiled this week and replaces an older machine that broke down in 2021.
The machine uses two different types of scans which are merged to create a more detailed map of a patients anatomy..
The fused scan can provide more precise information about how different parts of the body function and more clearly identify potential medical issues.
In the time since the hospital lost it's previous machine and now, patients have had to resort to traveling to Wagga, Albury and even Sydney for scans.
The addition serves as a stepping stone towards the completion of the $250 million hospital redevelopment.
Griffith Base Hospital's senior nuclear medicine technologist, Josh Poscoliero, said the $800,000 scanner will mean patients can receive scans sooner, leading to faster treatment.
"Its very exciting and I'm very happy we got it. It's a big plus for the community and outlying areas," he said.
"A SPECT scan is a type of nuclear imaging test, which means it uses a radioactive substance and a special camera to create 3D pictures. It shows the body's organs, tissue and bones.
"A CT scan creates cross-sectional images. The CT and the SPECT images are then overlaid with each other, giving doctors a far better idea of what's happening."
The machine itself was funded by NSW Health while redevelopments of the room the scanner is housed in were funded by the hospital.
In addition, a new CT scanner is also being delivered as part of the redevelopment, and is expected to be installed in the coming months.
It will replace the existing CT scanner and will have the latest technology and imaging capability.
Mr Poscoliero's story is one growing welcomingly frequent in the area, having originally grown up in Yenda before studying in Sydney and eventually returning to the MIA to work and raise his family.
He has been serving in his role for just over a year.
"It was always my plan to come back. Having come from this area originally, I know how important a piece of equipment like this is," he said.
"It's great to see people gaining qualifications and skills and returning home to practice. I know there are a lot of my friends who grew up here also choosing to come back and raise families."
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor, Nationals candidate Peta Betts, Murrumbidgee Local Health District CEO Jill Ludford, and numerous hospital staff and affiliates, gathered to celebrate the new machine.
"With the new SPECT- CT scanner now in place, patients are already benefiting from this service. Scans are already being delivered, while construction of the new purpose-built three-storey clinical services building continues," Ms Taylor said.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
