The Area News

Australian V8 Superboats set to return to Lake Wyangan

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated February 8 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 1:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Temora's Phonsy Mullan and son Bastian will seal back to back championship titles with favourable results this weekend. Picture by Russell Puckeridge/Pureart Creative Images.

The V8 Superboats Championship will make a welcome return to Griffith over the weekend, having not been to Lake Wyangan since prior to COVID-19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.