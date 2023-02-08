A little over two months before Griffith will come together to pay its respects for the lives lost in past conflicts, plans are already underway for this year's Anzac Day commemorations.
The RSL sub-branch is appealing to a broader range of community groups and organisations to participate in both the marching and the laying of wreaths on April 25 this year.
Anzac Day co-coordinator and vice president of the sub-branch, Terry Walsh, said the move will be in an effort to recapture some of the old traditions that have since waned.
"We would like to hear some feedback from people who are with different service groups and clubs, including emergency response teams, about whether they would like to march or lay a wreath. It's certainly something we are encouraging," Mr Walsh said.
"I'm thinking of the Rotary, Lions and Apex clubs, along with fire and rescue, the ambulance service, police and SES.
"At one time all of those organisations used to have a representative lay a wreath but over the years that has lessened.
"Recently, one member of Rotary, who is also a member of the RSL sub-branch, indicated people taking on executive roles in those organisations would appreciate a return to old traditions and we think it's a good idea.
"We feel Anzac Day will be here forever and is something special to everyone. The last words we speak on the day are 'Lest We Forget' and we want our local groups to help support that reminder of the sacrifices people have made in the past for our freedoms today," he said.
Those who are interested should contact Mr Walsh on 0427 622 902.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
