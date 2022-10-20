Marian students are cracking down on studying for the HSC exams, running from October 12 to November 4.
The exams, touted as the culmination of 13 years of education, are a major part of calculating student's ATAR - which is used in university admissions.
Lexi Salvestro, Claudia Torresan and Jayden Skirving have been working especially hard, at varying stages through the exam period.
Miss Torresan said that the practice exams went a long way to easing that stress.
"In trials, I didn't exercise and I wasn't eating well - but this exam period, I feel like I have more energy and balance because I'm looking after myself," she said.
"Everyone in trials was so stressed, and we just burnt out so easily - but once you sit that exam and get out, you realise that you can do it," added Miss Salvestro.
"Just get in there, do what you can, and then you get out."
The trio emphasised how important support from teachers had been in preparing them for the tests and helping them study throughout the period.
"Some of my teachers have just gone above and beyond," said Mr Skirving.
Of course, the three aren't quite as stressed as others might be about the tests - with all three obtaining early entry to universities.
They said that having that assurance at their back took a lot of pressure off, ironically helping them do better at a test that now carries less weight for them.
The students critiqued the education system, noting that the HSC is just one test - and not necessarily a good measure of overall intelligence or skill.
"I think for me, it's reshaping the perception of it. Rather than 'you have to do well, this is all that matters,' we have to appreciate the journey as well ... the ATAR is just a rank, it's just a number," said Miss Torresan.
"Why should 13 years of my schooling depend on these exams? Everything you've done before that, they don't care about that and I think that's ridiculous ... I see the HSC as a memorising game and 'Who can write fast,'" added Miss Salvestro.
They added that they would like to see a better understanding of what an ATAR is and how important the HSC is taught at an earlier stage of high school.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
