Fire and Rescue Station 311 responded to a house fire on Oakes Road in the early morning, just after 1.30am.
Crews from Station 311 and Hanwood RFS both attended the scene, discovering the house had gone up in flames - with fire coming out of both the roof and the street side of the building.
The firefighters spotted a car in the garage, sparking initial concern that somebody may have been home at the time, and conducted a search through the house.
The house was quickly found to be empty and police confirmed that the resident was out of town.
While the fire was extinguished, the house received 'extensive damage.'
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
Fire crews have taken the opportunity to remind homeowners of the danger of house fires, and the importance of working smoke alarms - noting that sleeping people do not always wake to the smell of smoke but will to the noise of a smoke alarm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.