Two fire crews responded to a house fire on Oakes Road just after 1am

Updated October 19 2022 - 6:00am, first published 2:00am
Firefighters searched the house after spotting a car in the garage. Photo contributed.

Fire and Rescue Station 311 responded to a house fire on Oakes Road in the early morning, just after 1.30am.

