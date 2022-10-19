Freight forum on way for Griffith

Griffith will be hosting a freight forum in early November, as part of a series of forums across the state.
The morning forum is being run by the Coalition government to discuss upcoming road and transport projects and initiatives, as well as hearing from those who most need updated infrastructure.
The forum is one of seven being held across NSW, with others in Parkes, Grafton, Narrabri, Singleton, Tamworth and Dubbo.
Duty MLC for Murray Wes Fang said that it was crucial to improve freight for the state.
"We're inviting local freight operators to take part in discussions around future planning for freight in Griffith and across NSW, current investments in new projects, along with initiatives and upcoming opportunities," Mr Fang said.
"By working closely with the industry we can strengthen freight operations across the state and therefore reduce the cost of living for families."
Mayor Doug Curran said that it was 'great for Griffith to be included.'
"I'm looking forward to it .... We've got a lot of freight at the moment," he said.
He added that it would be an opportunity to make a case for funding for Griffith's most needed road improvements.
"They're the ones that fund Boorga, Barber, Bringagee roads - we need money for the Southern Industrial Bypass ... it's great to have them coming to town and get an opportunity to put our case forward."
NSW Minister for Transport Sam Farraway said that the forums would allow Transport NSW to better understand unique issues facing regional areas.
"These forums allow us to engage with industry and to have important discussions with local freight operators and customers about their unique challenges and opportunities."
The forum will be held on November 4 between 9.30am and 12.30pm at Griffith Exies Club. More information is available at Eventbrite.
