Griffith mayor Doug Curran says he will face the consequences of drink-driving charge

Declan Rurenga
By Declan Rurenga
Updated September 29 2022 - 7:18am, first published 7:00am
Curran says he'll 'wear whatever the court hands down'

Mayor Doug Curran says he intends wear any consequences after he was charged with mid-range drink driving.

Editor

Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au

