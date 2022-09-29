Curran says he'll 'wear whatever the court hands down'

Mayor Doug Curran says he intends wear any consequences after he was charged with mid-range drink driving.
Councillor Curran was charged on Saturday, September 17 after he was called to a family emergency following a private function.
A breath test at Griffith police station returned a reading of 0.106 - double the legal limit.
He was charged with mid-range drink driving and his licence suspended on the spot.
"Whilst there may be extenuating circumstances, there's no excuse to drink and drive and I'll be wearing whatever the court hands down without argument," Cr Curran said.
Cr Curran said he was back to walking and was supported by his family who had been helping him get around Griffith.
"There's no intention for this to become a burden on council financially," he said.
Cr Curran said if community groups or other organisations felt it was inappropriate for him to represent Griffith City Council at events, there was a deputy mayor and 10 councillors who could take on those duties.
Cr Curran said he was aiming to serve the rest of his term as Griffith's popularly-elected mayor.
"I don't intend to hang around if it becomes a circus about me," he said.
"There are so many good things happening at the moment, and that's the absolute feedback that we're getting from the community. If it becomes about me and my actions then I would reassess that situation."
Cr Curran said any costs arising from the conviction - such as fines, or a mandatory interlock device order, would be paid by him.
"There will be no cost incurred by the council to do anything that needs to be done because of my sentence," he said.
"I don't believe we should be crucified for mistakes, I hope to be able to make amends and work harder to show the community that you can make a mistake and still come out on the right side."
Cr Curran said in two years time there would be another election and ratepayers could make their own decision about whether or not he remains on council.
"That will be the community's opportunity to pass their judgement."
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
