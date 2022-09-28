Muscles cars, vintage cars, motorbikes and more are set to rumble down Banna Avenue on Saturday for a good cause as Griffith's Biggest Lap returns after two years of COVID-related cancellations.
The event will feature hundreds of the region's most souped-up vehicles taking to the streets to help raise funds for charities Riding for the Disabled, and Can Assist Griffith.
Griffith's Biggest Lap president Greg Centofanti said he was excited for the event's return, as well as some new additions including a a daytime Show n' Shine to proceed the main event.
The Show n' Shine will be held from 12pm on Coolah Street, and will feature the souped up cars parked for public viewing, as well as judging for awards by the event's major sponsors. Can Assist will also be putting on sausage sizzle for visitors.
Mr Centofanti, who took over as president from his brother and event founder Peter Centofanti, said he was excited to see the event return after a two year break.
He said his brother's idea for the event came from a simple conversation with a mate.
"My brother and one of his mates would remember how back in the day everyone got their cars out on the weekend, hung out together and chucked a few laps on a Friday and Saturday night," Mr Centofanti recalled.
"They thought the car culture was dying in Griffith, so they decided to do a little annual event through a car club and created a monster. The event just grew every year."
Mr Centofanti said the vehicles at both the Show n' Shine and the main event will vary from American muscle and Australian muscle cars, to vintage cars and motorbikes.
"You've also got your modern Ford Mustangs and Camaros," he said. "People will bring down their pride and joy weekend or sunday cruiser.
"It's great to have the event back."
Griffith's Biggest Lap will be held from 6pm Saturday, October 1 along Banna Avenue. Road closures will be in place from 4pm to 8:30pm.
Volunteers will be accepting donations during the event.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
