Hotel Leeton fined for poker machine offences

Updated September 27 2022 - 4:37am, first published 12:00am
A licensed venue in Leeton has been fined following offences relating to poker machines. Picture: FILE

AN MIA hotel has been hit with fines and legal costs of almost $40,000 for operating gaming machines outside authorised hours on at least 40 days over a six-month period.

