The Area News

150 ideas for name of crane towering over Griffith Base Hospital

By Margaret King
September 28 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOCAL LEADER: Name for Griffith hospital's crane to be released soon

The building activity happening on site at the Griffith Base Hospital is indeed very exciting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.