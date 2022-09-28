LOCAL LEADER: Name for Griffith hospital's crane to be released soon

The building activity happening on site at the Griffith Base Hospital is indeed very exciting.
The enormous crane overseeing the whole operation has now been named and information on its name will be released very soon.
I was honoured to be a part of the judging panel and to have the opportunity to read through more than 150 entries that were received from primary school children right across the Western Riverina.
The 2022 Community Survey is now open and Griffith LHAC is seeking your participation and feedback. This survey seeks to learn more about where you find out about health services and how the MLHD can communicate better with you. The survey can be completed by visiting www.surveymonkey.com/r/MLHD-CD-SOSS or by visiting the Griffith LHAC fb page.
Hard copies are also available from hospital reception.
LHAC members from across the Murrumbidgee will be converging on Finley on September 26 and 27 for the bi-annual LHAC forum. The theme this year is 'Build stronger communities with inspired thinking' and will be an opportunity to reflect and think about all the things that LHACs do well and what we can do differently to support our communities across the region.
We especially look forward to a visit from regional health minister Bronnie Taylor.
The month of October is both Mental Health and Breast Cancer Awareness month and the Griffith LHAC has activities planned for both of these campaigns. More news soon.
For more information contact LHAC chairwoman Margaret King on 0409 815 901.
