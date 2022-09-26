Nurses continue to give their all on the job, but continue to struggle to see the "light at the end of the tunnel", according to a union representative.
Nurses from the Leeton hospital took part in strike action recently, once again calling on the state government to implement better nurse-to-patient ratios, as well as improved pay and working conditions.
NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association branch representative Leeanne Driscoll said staff continued to carry a heavy burden on their shoulders.
"We couldn't take a full day of strike action recently because we just don't have the staff capacity to do so ... it's dire everywhere, not just in Leeton and Griffith," she said.
"Griffith and Wagga are our referral areas and they are struggling as well. There just doesn't seem to be a light at the end of the tunnel.
"We've made a little bit of headway with the ALP, who have made some promises regarding ratios if they are elected next year.
READ MORE
"Hopefully we will see the Liberal Party do the same now. We do want to see this become a big state election issue."
Ms Driscoll said staff were struggling while on shift in terms of having to carry out their duties, but also others on top of that because there aren't enough staff.
She said patient care was always the top priority, but nurses of all ages were burned out.
"It's not good ... the proof is there," Ms Driscoll said.
"A lot of nurses (throughout the state) probably aren't working right now because of the pay or conditions. They've gone on to work somewhere else where it's better for them.
Ms Driscoll said the union would be working on ways to keep the momentum going in terms of pushing the state government to do more, but said more industrial action may be put to the side for the moment.
"Times have changed ... staff aren't taking breaks, it's taxing and I think everyone feels pretty disheartened," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.