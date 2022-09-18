Leeton Greens have secured their first premiership in Group 20 first grade since 2007 after a commanding display against Darlington Point Coleambally.
The Greens headed into the clash as underdogs, with the Roosters having claimed the minor premiership and two of the three encounters between the sides this season.
It didn't phase Leeton as they made almost the dream start as off the back of a couple of early penalties, the Greens were able to open the scoring in the third minute through Brayden Scarr.
The game got into a grind, but after both sides came close, it was Scarr who popped up against after he rose above Sam Bartter to claim a crossfield kick from Cameron Bruest to get over for his second.
It was turning into a dream grand final for Scarr, who completed his first-half hat-trick, and Leeton was leading 16-0 at the break.
Getting out to a big lead early in a grand final, it could be easy to get complacent, but Leeton coach Hayden Philp praised the senior players in the group for maintaining the focus.
"That is the joy of having some of the older blokes in the side like Cam (Bruest), Shan (Bradbrook), Pikey (Brent Pike) and Jay Little," he said.
"We have a good mix of young and old, and I think it held us in good stead."
Nine minutes into the second half, Scarr had his fourth of the day after getting on the end of another Bruest kick and four minutes later, Leeton all but assured the premiership would be heading their way as Kirtis Fisher crashed over in the corner.
The Roosters showed they wouldn't go down without a fight as Bartter found a hole out wide to score, but ill-discipline allowed Bruest to kick his side to a 28-6 lead with 28 minutes remaining.
With eight minutes to go, the Roosters dangerous edge combination of Joe Peato and Jonathan Sila was able to create a try for Peato, but it was a mere consolation.
Afer Tom Bowditch was sent from the field, Cameron Bruest knocked over another penalty goal to end Leeton's long wait for a premiership with a 30-10 victory.
RELATED
Philp was elated with his side's performance, but it was their effort on their own line that pleased the coach the most.
"We knew we could do it, and the thing I am pleased with the most is our defence," he said.
"We had a goal of nil, and we held them to that until the second half, and that is a fantastic achievement. It just shows that defence wins games.
"What we achieved today is awesome."
It was a big day for the club as they also picked up premierships in the under 16s, under 18s and League Tag to cap off a strong season for Leeton.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.