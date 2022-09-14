Yenda has been the form side in the Group 20 Reserve Grade competition and will be looking to end their season with silverware when they take on DPC Roosters on Sunday.
For the Blueheelers, this weekend's match will only be their second in the space of a month, so they should be coming into it fresh, while the Roosters have had two bruising games against Leeton and TLU Sharks to secure their spot in the decider.
Trey Woodland has been strong since his move across from Waratahs and, alongside Tom Sellars will be the focal points in the forward pack, while the boot of Todd Granger will also be a key component if the Blueheelers are to take the premiership.
RELATED
Dillon Bartter has been the barometer of the Roosters side during the finals series, so a big game from the powerful centre will go a long way to deciding if DPC is to come away with the silverware and the forwards will have to be on their game to nullify the impact of Sellars.
Reserves kick off at 1.45pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.