It is a date with destiny for the Leeton Greens that could end a 15-year wait for a first-grade premiership.
After being one of the form teams for the past two seasons, the Leeton side will finally have the chance to end the season with some silverware.
The Greens have been boosted with a number of first graders coming back into the fold there will be a first for the side this season.
"I have pretty much locked in my side, but there is just one that will be given right up until the last moment pretty much," coach Hayden Philp said.
"It will literally probably be the first time we have had a full team all year, which is promising. In saying that, everyone has earnt their spot to be there, and I had to make some tough decisions, but you can't play everyone."
It means Cameron Bruest and Rhys Wilesmith will both return to the side, while Brayden Scarr is the one who will be given until the 11th hour to prove his fitness after a hamstring injury in the first round of finals.
For the Leeton coach, who has been at the club for three seasons, he knows what it would mean to end the long wait for a first-grade premiership.
"We have done the hard yards for two years, and we had no results with COVID last year and this year, we actually have the chance to come away with something at the end," he said.
"We have to show up on the day and just worry about playing our game and doing everything right."
Philp knows there are still areas for improvement from that win over the Roosters.
"We dropped the ball a bit against them last time, and in saying that, we gave away a few penalties coming out of their own end as well," he said.
"Our defence has been awesome all year, so we will try to keep to that standard."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
