Singer Natalie Koke has been applauded for her 'raw talent' after her a capella performances won her the esteemed Dawn Beaumont Trophy at the 2022 Leeton Eisteddfod

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated August 18 2022 - 11:13am, first published 9:00am
SINGING PRAISES: Dawn Beaumont Trophy winner Natalie Koke with Leeton Eisteddfod Society founding member Dawn Beaumont-Stevens. PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

Griffith year 12 student Natalie Koke has been celebrated for her 'raw talent' after taking home the Dawn Beaumont Trophy for her singing performances at the 2022 Leeton Eisteddfod.

