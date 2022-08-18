Griffith year 12 student Natalie Koke has been celebrated for her 'raw talent' after taking home the Dawn Beaumont Trophy for her singing performances at the 2022 Leeton Eisteddfod.
Natalie was one of several young vocalists who performed in the vocals segment at Leeton's Madonna Place on August 11.
Despite 'Vocals' being the most popular category, the 18 year old stood out among the rabble for her promising vocal performances and adaptability, which saw her performing an a cappella rendition of 'O Holy Night' after her backing track malfunctioned.
Natalie was entered into the Eisteddfod by her singing teacher, but admitted she did not expect to win.
"I went in thinking it would be fun and I could see new people.If you don't expect to win you never get let down," Natalie said.
"The award let me know that nothing I was doing was a waste of time."
Despite her award-winning performance, Natalie said she wasn't originally interested in singing and only took up lessons in year 9 after performing in a competition with her friend.
Natalie said she hasn't looked back since.
"Singing is fun, it lets you release stress and you get to meet new people throughout it," she said.
Dawn Beaumont-Stevens, who is a founding member of the Leeton Eisteddfod Society and who the award was named after, said she was pleased to see young performers like Natalie showcasing their talents.
"The Eisteddfod is a good place for people to perform, to learn and to build confidence," said Mrs Beaumont-Stevens, who has been an eisteddfod member since it began 57 years ago.
Leeton Eisteddfod music convenor Lisa Quarisa-Tynan was equally excited about Natalie's win, and said the budding vocalist displayed "raw talent" during her performance.
"To get up and sing a song without any backing was amazing, it blew everyone away," Mrs Quarisa-Tynan said.
"Then she got up and sang several other songs both with and without music. That's talent."
Despite plans to undertake a veterinary course at university next year, Natalie said she would like to continue balancing singing with her studies.
"If singing is still fun then I'll keep doing it, so that I don't get stressed at uni and I still do something I enjoy," she said.
"With singing I would like to show others that no matter what you choose to do, you can still continue with your goals."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
