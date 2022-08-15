There was plenty of action on the netball courts at Jubilee Oval on Saturday for the latest Griffith Netball Association season round.
The Area News was on hand to capture the action from the juniors games played in the 11am timeslot.
Advertisement
The match of the timeslot was the 12s and 13s game between Super Wash Stars and AT Welding Service.
The two sides are closely matched on the ladder, and it showed out on court, but it was the Super Wash Stars who came away with a 27-24 victory.
RELATED
In the 10s and 11s, it was two pretty convincing victories, with SCC Emeralds coming away with an 18-1 victory while Benny Mahon Constructions picked up a 19-3 win over Stars.
In the 8s and 9s, it was the North Stars who have all but cemented their top two finish with a 27-0 win over Dal Broi Diamonds.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.