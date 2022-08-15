"Rain, rain go away and fall another day" was the catch cry of golfers over the past week, on each of the competition days, from Wednesday to Sunday at the Griffith Golf Club.
Last Saturday's event was a single stableford, and despite of the rain and threat of 79 players contested the event.
Aaron Webb 37 points won A Grade setting up his win with a 21-point front nine, carding birdies on the 6th, 7th, and 9th, added another on the 16th. but slipped to 16 points in. He still had plenty up his sleeve, Chris Fuchs runner-up 34 points, 17 on each nine on a countback over Taoloa Toru, Brett Angel and Adrian Smith.
James Whytes 38 points won B Grade, 22 points out, 15 home, nailing a birdie on the 16th. Shane Gaffey 37 points runner-up carding eight pars, on a countback over Dom Guglielmino 37 points.
Marc Tucker 37 points best in C Grade, 10 out and 18 home with seven three-pointers, ahead of Lance Perry 34 points, failing to capitalise on his 20 point front nine slipping to 14 points home.
Pins to 4th Don Dossettor, 7th James Whytes, 8th & 11th Jack Trimboli, 15th Dan Meadows, 16th Kevin Harris.
Another single stableford last Sunday with 49 players.
Illsoni Korol 35 points won A Grade ahead of Andrew Romagnolo 34 points. Similar scores in B Grade, Mike Catanzariti 35 points taking the win, Brian Corner 34 points runner-up. Damon Clark 33 points won C Grade on a countback over Paul Woolnough 33 points.
Justin Robertson won the 7th pin, Brad Hammond 11th, Lama Lolotonga 15th
The First Round of the Handiskins was also played last Saturday with 50 players and 11 ladies.
James Whytes 38points won the first round, Jack Trimboli won the nearest the pin. The Second Round is on Saturday, September 3.
The Volkswagon Scramble is on Sunday, September 11, and besides the men's event, a mixed and ladies has been added. Entries on the website or the Pro Shop.
The Board is still seeking input from members in regards to their support of the building of a shed to hole 40 electric carts and chargers. Please use the website to reply.
The Club is also seeking a replacement for Dane Sutcliffe. It is a permanent position, Contact Wayne Moat. for details.
Today's event is a single stableford, Saturday a 4 BBB Stableford,
Sunday's event is set down for the 27 Holes Foursomes, but it may have been transferred to Sunday, August 28. Please check with the Pro Shop.
The consistent rain did not deter seven web-footed veterans contesting their single stableford last Thursday.
Doug McWilliam splashed his way around to win on 33 points from Phil Hancock 32 points,Byron James 30 points, visitor Robert Baldwin 29 points.
The Veterans Week of Golf is only a few weeks away. Vets are asked to complete their entry forms A.S.A.P.
Another single stableford and another round of the Winter Cup. Last Wednesday's single stableford had a field of 47 players.
Jason Magoci fired two under par 69 to take out A Grade on 41 points, Brett Polkinghorne 37 points runner-up.
Brian Savage 33 points won B Grade on a countback over Robin Salvestro 33 points on a countback over Ray Calabria, Shane Gaffey.
Ray Greig 34 points best in C Grade pm a countback over Len Sexton 34 points and Cec Spence.
Pins to 7th Roy Calabria, 8th Tony McBride, 11th Jason Magoci.
