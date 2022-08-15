Aaron Webb 37 points won A Grade setting up his win with a 21-point front nine, carding birdies on the 6th, 7th, and 9th, added another on the 16th. but slipped to 16 points in. He still had plenty up his sleeve, Chris Fuchs runner-up 34 points, 17 on each nine on a countback over Taoloa Toru, Brett Angel and Adrian Smith.

