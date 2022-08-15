The Black and Whites have all but wrapped up the Group 20 League Tag minor premiership after a 30-10 win over Yenda at Wade Park on Sunday.
The Panthers were able to make the most of an early repeat set and, after spreading the ball out wide to Tangata Toru, who was able to score in the corner.
Advertisement
The visitors were piling on the pressure on the Blueheelers, and after pinning them inside their own 20-metre line, Hollie Penrith was able to make a break up the middle before passing off to Breeanna Coelli.
As the heavens opened midway through the first half and the rain started to pour down, the Black and Whites were able to extend their lead just before halftime, with Nancy Tale getting over and making it a 14-0 lead at the break.
The Blueheelers were able to break through in the early stages as Sahara Moon after moving the ball well and making a break down the left side.
A grubber in behind from Penrith wasn't dealt with by the Yenda defence, and Nikita Sutton was able to dive on the loose ball just before it went over the dead ball line.
Yenda was again able to hit back as after Monique Higgins put up a bomb, Tangi Matenga was able to bring the ball down to score.
Madison Coelli and Leilah-Jane Little were able to get over to wrap up the 30-10 victory for the Panthers.
Black and Whites coach Shailyn Williams praised the work of her side in challenging conditions.
"We knew that the rain was probably going to come during our game, and it was a testament to our girls they dug in hard," she said.
"The young girls have been really stepping up, and this is the form that you want them to hit heading into finals."
RELATED
Williams is still on the path to recovery after hurting her hamstring but was proud of the way the senior players have stepped up in her absence.
Leeton remains hot on the heels of the Black and Whites heading into the final round after picking up a 40-6 victory over Yanco-Wamoon.
West Wyalong was able to continue their five-game unbeaten run heading into finals as tries to Caitlin Kelly and Summer Rees, seeing the Mallee Chicks take a 16-12 victory.
In the final game, Hay was able to come away with a 34-4 win over Waratahs at Exies Oval.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.