Congratulations to Elizabeth Graham and Donna Dossetor who are our 2022 Scratch Foursomes Champions with a score of 145.
Runners up are Yvonne Couper and Rose Alpen who carded 151.
Congratulations to the Handicap Winners Will Mead and Mary Gifford who carded a net score of 115.5.
Lyn Hedditch and Cherie Eade are the runners up with a net score of 123.5.
The twenty seven hole Championship was played last Sunday and eight pairs participated in the competition.
Last Wednesday the competition was a Stableford and the ladies had a good field of twenty one players which was sufficient for two Divisions.
Division One (h/cap 0-26) winner was Elizabeth Graham with a great score of 37 points which was the best score of the day.
Two shots back was runner up Rose Alpen who carded 35 points.
Robyn Polkinghorne won Division Two (h/cap 27-54) with a nice round of 36 points from Mary Gifford who came in with 35 points.
Balls went down to 30 points.
On Saturday the weather was inclement which reduced the ladies field to eleven players.
The competition was a Stroke Flag Event and we thank Will Mead for donating the trophy to the winners.
A countback was required to sort out the winner, Liz Humphreys had the countback covered and was declared the winner with 75 nett from Lyn Hedditch who also scored 75 nett.
In the Flag Event there were two trophies.
Division One (0-26) winner was Yvonne Couper with a score of 96.
Liz Humphreys who had a score of 104 won Division Two (h/cap 27-54).
Congratulations ladies.
The score required to win a ball was 82 nett.
Today's event is a Stableford and on Saturday the competition will be a 3BBB Vs Par.
