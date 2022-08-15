The Area News

Liz Graham and Donna Dossetor claim Griffith Ladies Foursome Championship

By Annie Hicks
Updated August 15 2022 - 4:38am, first published 4:30am
Congratulations to Elizabeth Graham and Donna Dossetor who are our 2022 Scratch Foursomes Champions with a score of 145.

