A 50 year old painting has been given new life, taking a new place in Darlington Point after a long restoration project.
A mural, painted back in 1969 by late artist Ron Clarke sat unused for over five decades before being lovingly restored by artist Kerri Weymouth for hotel proprietor Bruce Gowrie-Smith.
"I guess it is a reminder of one of the colourful artists that was prominent in this area for a long time - he was a true London cockney who ran the Waddi service station," Mr Gowrie-Smith said.
Mr Clarke worked primarily in steel, internationally renowned for his intricate displays made out of single sheets and a torch - bringing people and things to stunning life - although paint was not a new medium to him.
"He'd have magnificent paintings on the walls, especially of horses. Then he developed the art of carving images out of large sheets of steel, just with an oxytorch ... It was like his mind could think in reverse."
50 years ago in 1969, The Area News reported that the mural was painted for the Bora Ground Restoration Project, aimed at restoring and preserving important Indigenous cultural grounds.
The mural depicts a Wiradjuri man, something that Mr Gowrie-Smith says is particularly important in the area.
"They're a very important part of our community as it's grown up, it's rather nice that the painting shows that."
Ron Clarke's son Robert donated the painting to the community, just in time for it to be unveiled on August 13 at the Pig Day Out celebration.
It will be on display in the gardens of the Punt Hotel, before taking it's permanent spot on the wall.
