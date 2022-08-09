'Bashers' from Variety - The Children's Charity descended on Kalinda School in their kookiest set of wheels and zaniest outfits to see the fruits of their charitable work.
Roughly 250 costumed 'bashers' in 85 novelty vehicles visited the school on Tuesday morning as part of the group's Variety Brydens Lawyers Bungarribee to Bakers Creek Bash.
The group had previously raised funds to help build Kalinda School's heavy movement room, and were in Griffith to see the finished results and to enjoy a buffet breakfast with the school's staff and students.
The morning also featured a chocolate wheel game which raised a further $1000 for Kalinda School's P&C.
Despite a last minute change of locations, with cars needing to be parked at the nearby showgrounds due to recent heavy rainfall on the school grounds, Kalinda School SLSO Rachel Keenan said the event was perfect.
"Everything ran smoothly and everyone came together, even with the last minute changes," Mrs Keenan said.
"I'd like to thank the community for getting beyond this. No business turned us away and the support was incredible.
"Without the bashers coming and the school staff all pulling it together, this day couldn't happen."
One of those bashers was Lee Estens from Moree NSW who was celebrating 20 years riding in her 1974 Mercedes Benz 280E for a good cause.
Ms Estens said helping children in need was close to her heart.
"My son got leukaemia when he was five and I made a promise to myself that if we ever got through it I would do something to give back to other families and children," she said.
"In the twenty years I've been bashing, I've raised close to $1.5 million dollars."
Ms Estens said being a basher was a rewarding experience and that she'd enjoyed meeting families and like-minded people over the years.
She also said the horse and rider, named Hillary Scott, which donned the top of her basher car was inspired by a young girl of the same name who she met on her trips.
"I told Hillary that one day she'll reach great heights with her show jumping," Ms Estens said.
"Hillary has just been selected in the Australian equestrian team and she's jumping at the World Championships this week in Denmark."
Despite her several years raising funds as a basher, Ms Estens said she wasn't ready to give up the gig just yet.
"I want to keep bashing for a while, probably until the car dies," she laughed
The bashers' next stop is Broken Hill, which they are due to arrive at on Tuesday evening.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
