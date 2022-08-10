Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) is encouraging Griffith community members to watch for signs of stroke and act fast as part of National Stroke Week.
The initiative aims to further educate the public on the strong possibility of recovering from stroke and living a healthy life afterwards.
MLHD Griffith and Deniliquin telestrokes service coordinator Fiona McKern agreed that sending a message on the importance of time was a vital part of Stroke Week.
Ms McKern, who has worked with telestroke since August 2021 and has previous experience as an ICU nurse specialist, said people experiencing stroke needed to present to hospital as early as possible to receive vital treatment.
"There's a small window that you have to give Thrombolysis, which is your clot-busting drug," Ms McKern explained.
"We need people to present as early as possible to improve their outcomes. We want to reduce the mortality rates, and we want to reduce the disabilities associated with stroke."
According to the Stroke Foundation website, over 27,000 Australians experienced stroke for the first time in 2020, which equated to one stroke every 19 minutes.
Over 400,000 Australians are also living with the lingering effects of stroke, despite 80 per cent of cases being preventable.
Ms McKern said MLHD were trying to raise awareness in Griffith around stroke management and the availability of the telestroke service, which can help those experiencing stroke receive quick access to treatment.
She also said it was important the community remembered the signs of stroke using F.A.S.T (face, arms, speech and time) and remembering that nervous tissue is lost the longer a stroke happens using the 'Time is Brain' adage.
"The sooner they call the ambulance or come to the hospital, the more likely they are to have access to reperfusion therapies," Ms McKern said.
National Stroke Week runs until Sunday August 14. Further information can be accessed via the Stroke Foundation website.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
