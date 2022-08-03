Work is complete on the Junee to Griffith rail upgrade, a huge investment that promises to allow heavier freight trains and increased speeds.
The upgrade, which began back in 2018 as part of the Fixing Country Rail initiative, was initially announced back in 2018 and was completed in January this year.
174 kilometres of railway track was replaced between Junee and Griffith to allow heavier freight trains on the track, as well as increased speeds. The tracks can now support approximately 25 tons of freight on a single train, an increase from approximately 20 tons before the upgrades.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway came to Griffith to make the announcement, and explain the next big project which will extend the Coolamon Siding. The Coolamon Siding extension is hoped to reduce congestion on the track where there are currently few opportunities to load and unload.
"It will allow access for modern freight trains up to 1500 metres long to exit the main line, letting passenger and other freight services pass while the train is loading or unloading," Mr Farraway said.
Mr Farraway added that work on the Coolamon upgrade had begun, and was expected to be complete by the first half of 2023.
In total, the two projects will see just over 70 million dollars allocated to rail projects in the Riverina.
"Our regional freight task in NSW is expected to increase by 17 per cent to 311 million tonnes by 2036, which is why improving our supply chain network, whether it be rail or roads, is so important," Mr Farraway said.
Deputy mayor Glen Andreazza said that it was a 'very positive announcement.'
"It's very, very good for Griffith and local production ... for Griffith as a whole, this will mean we can get our produce to port a lot quicker. It will get trucks off the road which will make our roads safer."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
