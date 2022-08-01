The Area News

Griffith Golf Club's Back at the 19th

By John Bortolazzo
Updated August 1 2022 - 4:05am, first published 3:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Griffith Laundry Services 4 BBB Stroke Championship over 36 holes for both men and ladies was the main event at the Griffith Golf Club last weekend, attracting a combined field of 191 players over the two days.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.