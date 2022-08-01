The Griffith Laundry Services 4 BBB Stroke Championship over 36 holes for both men and ladies was the main event at the Griffith Golf Club last weekend, attracting a combined field of 191 players over the two days.
Jason Magoci and Terry Bennett were crowned scratch winners, following their first round of one over par 72, shooting one under par 70 on Sunday for a par total of 142. Runners-up were Sam Ranney and Brad Lemon on 75-74-149.
Handicap winners Tiroui Phillip and Okatai Woetal put together two rounds of63 nett for 126 nett, four ahead of runners-up Taoloa Toru and Ngarau Noa 67-63 -130 nett.
Saturday's event of the day with 74 players was won by Jason Magoci and Terry Bennett 60 nett, Max Turner and Paul Josling 61 nett runners-up.
In third place, Tuiru Phillip and Okatai Woetel 63 nett.
Pins to 4th Travis Millis, 7th Chris Fuchs, 8th Danny Dosseter, 11th Tuiru Phillip, 15th. Sam Ranney, 16th Paul Josling.
Another Medley 4 BBB Stroke on Sunday with 74 players.
Winners were Greg Smith and Paul Woolnough 62 nett, second Peter Cunial and Graham Richens 63 nett, in third place Taolo Toru and Ngarau Noa 63 nett on a countback also on a countback over four other pairs.
Andrew Romagnolo won the 7th pin, Trevor Richards 15th, Illisoni Koroi 16th. Vouchers to 66 nett on a countback.
Handiskins are returning to Griffith with the first round on Saturday August 13. Players must play in at least three of the five rounds to qualify for the finals, best of three to count.
Taylor Made are having a Club fitting day on Friday, August 26, Bookings from the Pro Shop.
The Club Board is seeking members' expressions of interest in regards to the building a forty-cart electric cart shed. There is a form to fill in on the Club website.
Club Pro Brad Wright is going to run another introduction to golf for ladies who would like to learn how to play. All details from the Pro Shop on 69623742.
Members are advised of the Club opening hours 3.00pm-6.00pm Wednesday, 11.00 to 6.00pm Saturday and Sunday. The Clubhouse will be closed all other days. Drinks available from the Pro Shop.
This step has been taken due to lack of staff and patronage.
Today and Sundays events are single stablefords, Saturday the MIA Casa single stroke for the monthly medal.
The veterans played a single stableford with 33 players in two grades last week.
Graham Sibraa won Div.1 on 39 points, Kevin Bellew 38 points runner-up on a countback over Mick Catanzariti.
Cam Woodside 40 points won Div.2, Don Catanzaariti 34 points runner-up on a countback over Bill Brown, Bill Wilkinson, Ray Mead and Graeme Gifford.
Veterans play another single stableford this week and also another round of the Winter Cup.
A single stableford with 40 players last Wednesday.
Tony McBride's 37 points won A Grade over Talola Toru 32 points on a countback over Ngarau Noa and Shane Morris.
Shane Gaffey 34 points best in B Grade on a countback over Graham Sibraa 34 points.
Don Catanzariti 35 points won C Grade, Dino Battocchio 34 points second on a countback over Peter Den Houting 34 points.
Pins to 7th Shane Morris, 8th Shane Gaffey, 15th Gavin Brady, 16th Tiuru Phillip.
