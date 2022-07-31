The Area News
Subscriber
Watch

DPC Roosters see off challenge from Leeton Greens in Group 20 first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 31 2022 - 8:34am, first published 8:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a second-half fightback that allowed the DPC Roosters to maintain their hold of first place in Group 20 first grade.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.