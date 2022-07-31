It was a second-half fightback that allowed the DPC Roosters to maintain their hold of first place in Group 20 first grade.
The Roosters played host to the Leeton Greens in the battle for top spot, but it wasn't smooth sailing at the Coleambally Sportsground on Sunday.
Off the back of a strong break from Leeton coach Hayden Philp, the Greens were able to score the first points of the afternoon when Brayden Scarr dived over in the corner.
The lead was short-lived as a set play from the Roosters saw them fire the ball across their backline, and after drawing in the winger, Jonathan Sila passed off to Luke Hogan, who got the ball down.
With 14 minutes to go in the first half, Will Barnes dived over from dummy half, and that lead was extended to 14-6 when Scarr got over for his second.
The Greens defence withstood a late charge to take an eight-point lead into the break.
It didn't take long for Leeton to extend that margin with their third straight try, as after a break from Daniel Watt, Scarr was over in the corner to complete his hat-trick.
The Greens invited the Roosters back into the game, and after piggyback penalties, the DPC side converted field position into points, with Jack Kelly getting over while Sila got over in the corner with 15 minutes to play to make it 20-18.
A late hit from Inia Mate gave Josh Veivers the chance to level from 35 meters out, and he made no mistake before, with just two minutes left on the clock, Cameron Lyons scored to hand the Roosters their first lead of the match and with it the two points thanks to a 26-20 victory.
It is the second week in a row where the Roosters have come back late in the second half, and coach Ben Jeffery said it shows the character of his side.
"They are two gutsy wins in a row, and we have guys who are coming back that are going to add strength to our middle," he said.
"Even when they got out to 20-6, I thought we were in a bit of trouble, but it was a big wind, and I thought we used it well."
Jeffery paid credit to the work rate of one of his young forwards.
"Tom Bowditch moved from the front row to the back row, and I thought his carries today were great," he said.
