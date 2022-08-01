Over last weekend the ladies played the 36 Hole 4BBB Stroke which is a Championship Board Event. On Saturday in absolutely perfect weather for golf, twenty four ladies took to the course to play the first round. The Winners on Saturday were Kel Centofanti and Robyn Barrington with a wonderful score of 61 nett. Lyn Hedditch and Mary Gifford came in with 64 nett and were declared the runners up following a countback. NTP winners were Donna Dossetor and Kelly Tyson.