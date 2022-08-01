Over last weekend the ladies played the 36 Hole 4BBB Stroke which is a Championship Board Event. On Saturday in absolutely perfect weather for golf, twenty four ladies took to the course to play the first round. The Winners on Saturday were Kel Centofanti and Robyn Barrington with a wonderful score of 61 nett. Lyn Hedditch and Mary Gifford came in with 64 nett and were declared the runners up following a countback. NTP winners were Donna Dossetor and Kelly Tyson.
On Sunday the winners of the Day's event were Yvonne Couper and Rose Alpen who combined brilliantly, played excellent golf (including three "chip in" for birdies") and won the Day's event with an eye watering score of 57 nett. Day light separated the runners up Lyn Hedditch and Mary Gifford who carded a respectable 64 nett. NTP winners were Yvonne Couper and Lelani Morrell.
Heartiest congratulations to Rose Alpen and Yvonne Couper who are the 36 Holes Scratch Winners with a score of 172. Runners up are Elizabeth Graham and Donna Dossetor with 176.
Congratulations also to Lyn Hedditch and Mary Gifford who are the 36 Holes Handicap Winners with a score of 128 nett. One shot back were the Runners up Cherie Eade and Ellen McMaster who scored 129 nett.
Last Wednesday twenty ladies played a Maximum Stroke event. Congratulations to Yvonne Couper who handled the conditions and had a day out on the course coming in with a terrific score of 67 nett which was the best score of the day and won Division One (h/cap 0-25). Kathy King was the runner up with 73 nett.
Shirley Carter also had a fabulous round of golf and won Division Two (h/cap 26-54) with an excellent score of 68 nett. A countback was required to sort out the runner up with Cherie Eade surviving the countback over Julie McWilliam, both players came in with a neat and tidy 70 nett. Balls went down to 76 nett.
Today's event is a Stableford and on Saturday there will be a Stroke Round for the Monthly Medal sponsored by Mia Casa, 6th Round of the GNSW Medal and Goodwill Plate, $2 per pers.
