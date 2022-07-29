The Area News

Police are appealing for information following a series of 'ram raids' in West Wyalong

Updated July 29 2022 - 8:33am, first published 4:30am
Stolen vehicles used in ram raids

Police are appealing for information following the use of three stolen vehicles in a series of burglaries in West Wyalong in the early morning.

