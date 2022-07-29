Stolen vehicles used in ram raids

Police are appealing for information following the use of three stolen vehicles in a series of burglaries in West Wyalong in the early morning.
Three utes were stolen from separate motels in West Wyalong, before being used in 'ram raids' against a service station and a motorcycle shop between 3 and 4am on July 28.
Two of the cars were used to steal cigarettes from a petrol station on Neeld Street and steal two Husqvarna motorcycles from a store on Main Street.
While carrying the motorbikes, a white Toyota Hilux and another vehicle pulled another job at an Ungarie petrol station, where two offenders stole a sum of cash after smashing the front door. The cash tray was later located on Abernethys Lane, towards Lake Cargelligo.
All three businesses were unattended at the time.
Police believe five offenders are involved, however all had their faces covered and are yet to be identified.
One of the cars confirmed to be used in the hits was found 'engulfed in flames' not long after the incidents.
The second vehicle, a white Holden Colorado - was found dumped behind a business on Main Street in the morning following.
The final vehicle, used in the Ungarie robbery, remains at large, as do the stolen motorcycles.
Inquiries are continuing, however anyone with information is encouraged to contact Griffith Police on 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
