Riverina wine manufacturers are staying strong with alternative overseas businesses and markets, as the China market remains a no-go following the introduction of anti-dumping tariffs in 2020.
New Wine Australia figures showed that while the China export destination value had decreased over the previous financial year, the value of the USA and Singapore had increased by 9 per cent and 49 per cent respectively.
Wine Australia said there were many positives to take away from the report.
"When mainland China is excluded from the data, exports increased by 5 per cent in value to $2.06 billion, an increase of $105 million," Wine Australia manager of market insights Peter Bailey said in a statement.
"The key contributors to the value growth included Singapore, the United States, Malaysia, Thailand, India and New Zealand."
Despite the challenges presented by the China tariffs, De Bortoli Wines executive director Victor De Bortoli said his company was finding success with other international markets.
"We're having a great response with our asian markets, but also the USA and the UK which are fairly large markets for Australian wine," Mr De Bortoli said.
"New Zealand is an important market for us and we're working hard in Europe as well."
The executive director of the beloved Riverina brand said the China market was still proving difficult to replace.
"China was such a large market and we just can't replace it," he said. "Hopefully, we'll see some other markets grow but it's just a difficult situation."
According to the latest wine exports report, the reduction in exports to mainland China is expected to have a 'significant influence' on Australian wine exports until late 2022.
The Asia market's export destination value as a whole dropped 41 per cent over the previous financial year.
Mr De Bortoli said he still felt optimistic that relations with China could soon improve.
"There seems to be good noise coming out of China at the moment towards Australia. They're talking about things like coal in a positive manner too," he said.
"Our previous partners in China, that we're not dealing with anymore but we're staying in contact with, seem a bit more positive.
"At the end of the day it's up to the Chinese government whether they want to let us in or not. Hopefully our relations with China improve."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
