Parkrun begins at Ted Scobie Oval on Saturday
Griffith's parkrun is free, weekly, timed five kilometre event held every Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer. More information available at www.parkrun.com.au/tedscobieoval.
Advertisement
Open mic competition returns to theatre stage
Aspiring Griffith musicians get to practise their art for the chance to win prizes including a recording session, festival tickets or a sound workshop. Grass Roots starts at 2pm on Sunday at Griffith Regional Theatre, with every artist given 15 minutes to impress local judges. Tickets are $10.
National tour brings comic opera to town Saturday
For its 26th national tour, Opera Australia brings The Barber of Seville to Griffith, with Rossini's famed comic opera getting an Australia twist on the Italian story from director Priscilla Jackman. Tickets are available form Griffith Regional Theatre, doors open at 7.30pm.
Weekend nightlife
Hidden Thief will start your weekend on Friday from 7.30pm at the Griffith Sporties Club. Glen Starr will perform at the Griffith Exies Club from 7.30pm on Saturday. Ben and Ali will take the stage at Griffith Southside Leagues Club from 8pm on Saturday. Snowtown Barrels will be live in the Area Hotel's beer garden on Saturday. Sameera Bashir will be the guest artist for Griffith Country Music Muster's July event at the Coro Club from 1pm on Sunday.
Ni-Vanuatu community to celebrate 42 years of independence
A two day celebration for members of Griffith's Ni-Vanuatu community starts at City Park on 7am, before moving to Hanwood for a provincial soccer tournament. Celebrations will continue with a day of thanksgiving at combined church service at City Park on Sunday from 1pm.
Latest exhibition focuses on blown glass
Opening on Friday, Abundant Wonder presented by JamFactory Icon Tom Moore showcases incredible constructions and displays made of glass. The exhibition created over years focuses on exploring the idea of interconnection. The exhibition will finish on August 21.
Fresh food, crafts and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday on Sunday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery and plants. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
Your weekly guide to what's happening around Griffith
Got an event and want to get the word out? Email editor@areanews.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.