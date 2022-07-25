The Area News
55 rams have gone missing from a Hillston paddock, suspected to have been stolen

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated July 25 2022 - 6:25am, first published 5:00am
Rams robbed from Hillston paddock

Fifty-five rams have vanished without a trace from a property in Hillston, and are believed to have been stolen.

