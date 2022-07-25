Rams robbed from Hillston paddock

Fifty-five rams have vanished without a trace from a property in Hillston, and are believed to have been stolen.
The rams, estimated to be worth 55,000 dollars between them, have gone missing at some point from a large property at some point in the last few months but were only identified as missing recently due to the size of the property.
Advertisement
The owner has searched the property by helicopter and a nearby river by boat, with no sign of the rams showing up leading to the conclusion that they have been stolen.
Police seem to agree, noting that the lack of damage to the fences points towards rural crime. Police are investigating surveillance of the property and are now appealing to the community for information on the missing rams.
They noted that the paddock has been flood affected, a notable hurdle for the investigation.
The stock are all marked with electronic ear tags.
READ MORE:
Closer to home, a man has been charged with breach of bail conditions after police pulled him over on MacArthur Street on July 25.
Police pulled over a Holden Commodore and administered an RBT and drug test to the driver. While the RBT returned nothing, the mobile drug test returned a positive indication.
Police observed that the driver was playing an online slot machine game on his phone even as they spoke. Upon checking the man's registration, it was shown that he was granted bail on July 7 on the condition that he was not drink, use drugs, or gamble.
Having broken two of those conditions, the matter is now back in the hands of Griffith Local Court.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.