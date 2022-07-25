A week after the first cultural dance night at the Yoogali Club, Griffith turned out again to a party for hundreds on July 23.
Not-for-profit organisation Patidar Parivar Griffith put on the celebration, as their first major event since their inception in June. The group, an offshoot of the Victorian group, is working to establish Patidar Samaj in Griffith, providing cultural and social needs to the community.
The Victorian group began in January 2014 and has found success running events like Garba celebrations and blood donation drives.
Sagar Patel, a famed Garba singer from Gujarat, flew down to provide the music for a night of colour and dance.
While Garba celebrations might not be seen for a few months, Diwali isn't so far away in October so it won't be long until Griffith can dress up and enjoy partying once more.
