The long-awaited Kooyoo Street upgrades are making headway, with Stage 1 expected to be complete by the end of August.
The transformation of Kooyoo Street into a central plaza and community ground has been going for many months, with some eagerly anticipating the end result after the trial run during Street Scapes in 2021.
During the festival, the street was used as a hub for pop-up stalls, displays and celebrations inspiring the permanent change.
Griffith City Council's Director of Utilities, Graham Gordon said that there had been great progress over recent weeks.
"Pavement works are currently underway on the northern end of Kooyoo Street, trees have been planted and street light poles installed," said Mr Gordon.
"Additional features such as a water station and bollards have also been installed, with the pavement works continuing and it is expected the street furniture will be in place in the coming weeks."
The space promises trees and a pedestrian-friendly redesign, as well as further amenities like a permanent cafe and a community kiosk along with outdoor furniture.
This stage will see the street between Banna Avenue and Yambil Street changed while Stage 2 addresses the next section between Yambil Street and Banna Lane.
Councillor and Mayor Doug Curran said that they were looking forward to events being held in the new space in the centre of the city.
"Provisions are being put in place for power for kiosks, food vans, vendors, along with smart lighting, with Council looking at as many ways as possible to make Kooyoo Street a usable and well-thought-out space now and into the future," said Cr Curran.
"This will allow Council to provide the community with a wonderful amenity for future events and activities."
The project was funded, in addition to money from the council's account, through the Federal Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Fund, putting almost two million up for the redesign and construction.
