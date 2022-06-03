Recent wet weather has thrown a spanner in the works of the Kooyoo Street redevelopment, delaying the completion date from it's planned finish in July.
At the Community Opinion Group focusing on the budget and major projects, Director of Utilities Graham Gordon said that the rain had caused significant delays.
Advertisement
"We were hoping the end of July, but we need that gravel compacted and the water has set it back," he said.
"We can't rush it, it's at a really critical stage."
Mr Gordon didn't have a new estimated date of completion, and said that it depends on the weather. He and Mayor Doug Curran said that if the rain stops now, it might take an extra month and be completed by the end of August.
If the rain continues however, the final steps of stage 1 could prove to be longer.
Stage 2 will then commence, now fully-funded, and will focus on the street between Banna Lane and Yambil Street.
RELATED
On the Yambil Street development, council confirmed that a number of trees that had been struggling on Yambil Street had been replaced with healthier ones.
Mr Gordon said that the trees hadn't died, but had been visibly in poor health. The trees are still being looked after with the hope that if they pull through, they could be installed in a nursery or put to use elsewhere.
"They're on life support."
There was no update on the estimated 100 plants that had been stolen from Yambil Street in a number of incidents.
The rest of the meeting was mostly uneventful, but Griffith City Council was very excited about the upcoming Westend Sports Precinct.
Installation of the Precinct's synthetic running track has also been impacted by the weather, but the rest of the development is going well, attendees heard. In addition to needing dry weather, the synthetic running track can also only be installed between set temperatures and it has been too cold.
Councillors and the sports council visited recently and were soundly impressed by the progress with a grand opening on the cards for the near future.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.