The Kooyoo Street redevelopment has hit a delay, with recent rain and cold slowing things down

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 3 2022 - 2:05am, first published 1:00am
RAINING ON THE PARADE: The Kooyoo Street upgrade will be delayed, due to recent wet weather. PHOTO: Cai Holroyd

Recent wet weather has thrown a spanner in the works of the Kooyoo Street redevelopment, delaying the completion date from it's planned finish in July.

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

