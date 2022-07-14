The Area News
Meteorite that caused shaking windows, loud booms across Riverina was debris from SpaceX Crew-1: Dr Brad Tucker

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated July 14 2022 - 9:03am, first published 1:08am
One of the nation's leading astrophysicists has confirmed the sonic boom that caused windows to shake across the region over the weekend was from falling space junk.

