The top-of-the-table clash in the SIRU Women's X competition has been set up nicely after the Griffith Blacks were able to pick up victory over Waratahs on Saturday.
The Waratahs started brightly in the clash and looked to have broken down the right side before Fapiola Uoifalelahi was able to haul the Waratahs winger into touch.
The Blacks were able to turn defence into attack, and it was Uoifalelahi who was able to make a break down the left-hand side to race away for the first try of the afternoon.
After a couple of pick and drives, the Blacks were able to extend their advantage after they made the most of an overlap out wide, Amelia Lolotonga was able to get over in the corner.
Late in the first half, the Waratahs again tries to make a break down the wing, but much like the first time, the covering defence from Uoifalelahi saw the Waratahs pushed into touch and the Blacks taking a 12-0 lead into the halftime break.
The Waratahs were able to breathe life into the game with a try to Amy Hart midway through the second half.
Uoifalelahi looked to have put the game to bed with her second try before play was called back after she was adjudged to have gone into touch.
Regardless, the Blacks were able to hold on to take a 12-5 win and move seven points clear of the third-placed Waratahs.
Blacks coach Lama Lolotonga felt his side was at times guilty of trying to play a bit too quickly.
"They play really quick, but I have been trying to get them to settle down," he said.
"That is the way they play, and most of the time, it comes off, but the Waratahs were well set up to put pressure on them.
"They are a well-drilled side with plenty of representative experience."
The victory means the Blacks are now assured of a top-four finish, and focus now turns to securing a top-two finish and potentially even a minor premiership.
Their credentials will be tested this weekend when they play host to the top-of-the-table CSU Reddies.
Reddies are coming into the clash off the back of a narrow 25-24 win over Ag College and have only lost one game this year which came against Waratahs.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
