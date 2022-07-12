Narrandera has secured safe passage to the Proten Community Cup grand final after success in Ivanhoe.
The Lizards took on the Ivanhoe Roosters, who were looking to make the most of the home ground advantage.
The Narrandera side had other ideas, however, as they looked to stamp their authority in their quest to win their first premiership since the competition started in 2018.
Brody Williams scored twice, while Kane Simpson, Bryce Sanders and Malek Afuamua scored one each to see the Lizards come away with a 24-12 win.
Conrad McGinty and Moe Clune scored for the Roosters, who will be looking to make the most of the second chance when they travel to Narrandera this weekend for the preliminary final.
Hillston and Rankins Springs were fighting it out to keep their season alive, and it was the Bluebirds who were able to come away with an 18-12 victory.
Brandon Holgate, Luke Farmer and Jack Fensom got over for Hillston while the Springs were able to match the Bluebirds in terms of tries, with Codey Parsons scoring a double and Jamie Parsons with the other try it was the kicking of Farmer that secured Hillston's showdown with Ivanhoe in Narrandera.
The result means it will be the first time that neither Goolgowi or Rankins Springs will feature in the men's grand final.
The Lizards also secured passage straight through to the women's decider after they came away with a 10-6 victory over Goolgowi. The Rabbits will head to Narrandera to take on Rankins Springs in the preliminary final after the Dragons picked up a 12-0 win over Hillston.
