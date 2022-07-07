Griffith Aboriginal Medical Service's annual NAIDOC celebration saw a record number of stalls, activities and services gather at the Community Gardens to share in the culture and celebration.
Reptile demonstrations, rides and food mingled in with stalls promoting financial wellness, physical health programs and merchandise.
Aunty Gloria Goolagong, a Wiradjuri elder, said that it was a good day to be out and about.
"I wasn't expecting it to be like this, the kids are loving it," she said.
"I turned the corner and said 'oh, is this the circus," she joked.
"Everybody's helping their elders, it's been a really good day. A nice day as well."
She added that in the future, she'd like to see some more traditional activities - a fire bucket and some kangaroo meat were suggested.
Rebecca King from the Griffith Aboriginal Medical Service was offering 'health check passports' - a list of tasks to complete and stalls to visit at the celebration including a blood pressure check and advice on healthy living to be rewarded with a shirt giveaway.
Ms King said that the turnout had been really great.
"It's hugely important to celebrate, and you can get the health check done at the same time."
Chairwoman of the Aboriginal Land Council Vickie-Louise Simpson said that coming back after COVID had led to a few busy weeks.
"We ran out of food three times and have had to send people out," she said.
"It's good to see so many people, all the smiles."
While the NAIDOC celebration has been happening annually for fifteen years, this was the first year it had been held at the Community Gardens.
"It's been hectic, we're really pleased."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
