The Area News

The first water allocations of the new financial year have been announced, a slight increase over the same time last year

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated July 7 2022 - 4:12am, first published July 6 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New financial year heralded with change in water allocations

The new financial year has been ushered in with a change in water allocations, with a 35 per cent allocation for general security Murrumbidgee water.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.