New financial year heralded with change in water allocations

The new financial year has been ushered in with a change in water allocations, with a 35 per cent allocation for general security Murrumbidgee water.
While 35 per cent might seem low, the turn of the financial year in 2022 saw a general security allocation of just 30 per cent for the year. Ultimately, it meant that for every megalitre of water from the basin, users were only able to use 300,000 litres.
On July 15 though, that was updated to 50 per cent.
This year that will be upped to 350,000 litres while high security allocation has seen no change and stays stable at 95 per cent.
Vito Mancini, chairman of the Citrus Growers Association, said that he expected higher allocations as the year goes on.
"I think it's to be expected. We have to understand that the two main dams that support the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area - with the allocation put into our river - those dams needs to fill up almost three times to give us both high and general security," he said.
"35 per cent is probably a good starting point - I think we'll start seeing some big programs."
Mr Mancini added that recent wet weather had led them to hope for a drier, more moderate spring and summer.
"When you look at the state and federal government's longterm plans - they're based on a dry climate and more extreme events but wetness can be just as devastating. When it's too wet, we have quality issues and when it's too dry, we have cost issues."
Most commercial citrus growers are under a high security allocation, meaning they'll have access to almost the entire allocation.
"For us in horticulture, we appreciate the benefit that high security gives our growers. We just hope we get a more moderate summer this year," said Mr Mancini.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
