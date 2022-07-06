The Area News
Watch

Griffith Base Hospital gathered staff, management and community members outside to celebrate NAIDOC Week together

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated July 6 2022 - 10:58am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PERFORMER: Young Wiradjuri man Zavin Williams performed on the didgeridoo just before a smoking ceremony from Uncle Allan McKenzie Senior. PHOTO: Cai Holroyd

Staff, management and community members all gathered outside Griffith Base Hospital to celebrate NAIDOC Week on July 6 - following the theme of 'Get Up, Stand Up, Show Up.'

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.