Staff, management and community members all gathered outside Griffith Base Hospital to celebrate NAIDOC Week on July 6 - following the theme of 'Get Up, Stand Up, Show Up.'
The hospital honoured the day with a smoking ceremony, and dance performances from the Murrumbidgee Boys Dance Group along with didgeridoo performed by Zavin Williams.
Uncle Robert Monaghan opened things up with a speech outlining his own feelings towards the three elements of the NAIDOC 2022 theme before Uncle Allan McKenzie Senior led the smoking ceremony.
Uncle Monaghan said that the ceremony went well and that he appreciated the invite.
"It was short and sweet. It was great seeing the kids out here, get the new generation into it," he said.
He added that he would like to see more women involved in the ceremony in the future, as well as more improvements to the health system for Indigenous people.
"The health system has to come up a bit better. What we're doing today is good but it's just a start."
Aboriginal Health Workers at the hospital Candy Kilby and Ronald Bamblett said that they were pleased with the turnout to the ceremony.
"It's a start - we can progress more on it next year and the year after," Mr Bamblett said.
"We're very happy with the turnout from the community as well as all of our guest performers and speakers."
Mrs Kilby said that NAIDOC week was a celebration of community and culture, as well as showcasing their own cultural practices.
Mr Bamblett added that engaging the youth was crucial.
"Seeing that many kids was good, love to get more kids involved to come forward to dance ... We've been lacking in our younger generation coming forward and just getting them to be proud of our country."
"Lot of our mob, especially the younger generation are a bit shy. Very proud of those young fellas."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
