A new guide to protecting the Australasian Bittern could go a long way to helping the critically endangered species

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated July 6 2022 - 5:22am, first published 1:00am
ONCE BITTERN, TWICE SHY: Rice farmers Lawrence Sartor (left) and Rino Sartor (right) with Senior Land Services Officer Anna Wilson. PHOTO: Contributed

One of Australia's most endangered birds, with only around 1300 individuals estimated to be left in the wild is getting a pick-me-up with a new guide to preservation.

