One of Australia's most endangered birds, with only around 1300 individuals estimated to be left in the wild is getting a pick-me-up with a new guide to preservation.
The Australasian Bittern is renowned for it's deep booming call, which Indigenous Australians often connected to the mythical bunyip, is one of the world's most endangered waterbirds and is native to the Riverina.
Riverina Local Land Services have recently released a new guide to help farmers and land managers support the species.
"For thousands of years, Indigenous Australians regularly heard the booming sound and made a connection to the mythical bunyip, a terrifying creature lurking in swamps," Ms Wilson said.
"Today Australasian Bitterns have declined dramatically and are now listed nationally and globally as endangered - around 1300 individuals are estimated to be left in the wild," said LLS Senior Land Services Officer, Anna Wilson.
"However by managing the water and vegetation in key bittern wetlands, we can better accommodate them and help increase the Riverina's population, ensuring bitterns have suitable habitat year-round."
The guide outlines habitat needs, diet, breeding cycles and movement and establishes how farmers and land operators can support those needs.
The guide is part of the 'Boosting the Bunyip Bird Yield' project, which is funded through the National Landcare Program. The project is focused entirely on the Bitterns, offering incentives to rice growers to provide additional and improved habitat on farms for the species.
Riverina ricegrowers Rino and Lawrence Sartor have been participating and providing those conditions. They said it was good to hear of recent progress.
"It's great to hear the boom of the Australasian bittern and know that we are helping to save this bird by providing suitable conditions in our rice crops."
The guide is available on request through the Local Land Services website.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
