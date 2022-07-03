The three points were almost a necessity for Yoogali SC this weekend when they played host to Weston Molonglo.
With results not falling the way Yoogali would have liked on Saturday, they headed onto the field at Solar Mad Stadium, knowing a win was the only way to stay in touch with the top four.
It was a scrappy start to the game for the home side, which coach Sante Donadel put down to a change in setup for the side.
"In the first half, we tried a new formation, and the boys just didn't get a hold of it," he said.
"We went back in the second half and changed it. We moved Joey (Preece) up front, and that made a huge difference.
"It opened it up for Mason (Donadel) to move more and Joey to get the ball more and allowed Jack (Moon) to use his speed out wide."
Despite the poor performance in the first half, the Yoogali side did take a 1-0 lead into the break after an Isaac Donadel free-kick was turned into the net by a Weston Molonglo defender.
The visitors were able to hit back seven minutes into the first half with a mix-up in defence, seeing them find the back of the net.
The home side was able to find their footing after the wake-up call and had a couple of chances hit the crossbar before they were able to finally make the most of a dominant period.
Mason Donadel was able to play in Preece, who, after steering his original shot onto the upright, was able to put home the rebound to give his side the lead with 20 minutes to go.
Preece came from the field soon after, but they doubled their advantage when Dean Armanini was able to advance up the field and place the ball into the bottom corner.
Yoogali held on to take a 3-1 win, but a moment of madness from Jack Moon saw the home side reduced to 10 men after he was given a straight red for striking.
The three points see Yoogali join five other teams in the battle for the third spot, all of which are separated by just four points.
Yoogali will have next weekend off before starting a difficult month for the club, which will see them take on four sides that occupy positions in the top four.
Starting with an away game against Brindabella, Yoogali will hit the road again to take on Queanbeyan and ANU before returning home for a clash with the currently unbeaten Tuggeranong United.
Donadel knows his side will need to be right on their game over the next month.
"We know we are going to have to play better," he said.
"Our ball control wasn't crash hot in the first half, and that probably made things worse."
