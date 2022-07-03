The Area News
Subscriber

Yoogali SC see off Weston Molonglo in Capital Premier League

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 3 2022 - 12:05pm, first published 8:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The three points were almost a necessity for Yoogali SC this weekend when they played host to Weston Molonglo.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.