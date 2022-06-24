Grant for high-flying school holiday programs

Griffith City Library has received a grant to run a school holiday for the Holiday Break Program, bringing acrobatics and parkour classes into town for the school holidays.
The "Lights, Camera, Action and Acrobatics" classes will be held on July 7 and 8 at the Griffith Regional Theatre, and are open to all kids over 12 years old.
Acting manager of the library Rina Cannon said that they were especially excited to provide the activity for kids over the school holidays.
The grant is part of a $59 million investment from the 22-23 NSW budget for regional youth and local programs.
Minister for Regional NSW and Deputy Premier Paul Toole said the package would also include support for young people in flood-affected areas through extra Youth Community Coordinators.
"The 10 YCCs already working in our regions have been instrumental in identifying young people who need additional help, encouraging and backing them to develop better relationships within their communities and connecting them with external and state-based services," he said.
"Young people are key to maintaining vibrant regional communities, and the NSW Government is committed to ensuring regional youth have all the tools they need to grow into their best selves."
While the parkour and acrobatics classes are free for local children, space is limited so library staff are urging bookings. Bookings can be made at wrl.eventbrite.com.au.
Of course, the library will also be offering their usual array of school holiday activities such as the regular movie screenings - including modern animated films like Turning Red, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and The Bad Guys.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
