The Area News

A state grant will help bring a fun and exciting workshop to Griffith's kids these school holidays

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
June 24 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grant for high-flying school holiday programs

Griffith City Library has received a grant to run a school holiday for the Holiday Break Program, bringing acrobatics and parkour classes into town for the school holidays.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.