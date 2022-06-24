The Bandidos outlaw motorcycle gang's presence in the MIA has been dealt a blow after police took apart a clubhouse and arrested four men.
Search warrants were executed at two homes in Leeton on Thursday morning by strike force investigators, supported by specialist officers from NSW Police support and enforcement squads.
Advertisement
Strike Force Yatama was established by Griffith-based Murrumbidgee Police District in February, tasked with the ongoing investigations into the mid-state chapter of the OMCG in the region.
READ MORE
The Thursday morning raids saw two men arrested, with a 48-year-old detained at a Coolamon Street home and a 45-year-old taken into custody from a business on Toorak Road.
According to police, the search at the Coolamon Street premises uncovered a clubhouse full of Bandidos contraband in a shed at the property.
"The clubhouse was dismantled, and police seized a large amount of Bandidos OMCG paraphernalia including clothing, vests, insignia, patches and memorabilia," police said.
"Motorcycles, physical documentation, knives, electronic devices and storage devices were also seized.
"All items will undergo further examination."
Both men were taken to Leeton police station and charged with participating in a criminal group and contributing to criminal activity, and demanding property with menaces with intent to steal.
Police allege the pair are members of the Bandidos, and both were refused bail and scheduled to appear before Griffith Local Court on Friday.
Two more people were arrested later on Thursday, with a 39-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman detained at Narrandera's police station around 6pm.
They are facing the same charges as the two arrested in Leeton, with the man due to appear before Wagga Local Court on Friday after being refused bail.
The woman was granted bail and will appear before Narrandera Local Court on August 19.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.