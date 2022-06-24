Weekend nightlife around the city
The Griffith Exies Club hosts Sameera from 7.30pm on Saturday. Ben and Ali will perform on Saturday at the Southside Leagues Club from 8pm. Analog Trick will entertain at the Area Hotel from 10pm on Saturday, supported by Ladybarber.
Parkrun begins at Ted Scobie Oval on Saturday
Griffith's parkrun is free, weekly, timed five kilometre event held every Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer. More information available at www.parkrun.com.au/tedscobieoval.
High-wire heroes finish Griffith tour on Sunday
With action, humour and plenty of stunts, Hudson's Circus has something for everyone, there's four shows which finish their two-week run in Griffith, starting from 7pm Friday, 3.30pm and 7pm on Saturday and 11am on Sunday. Book tickets at www.hudsonscircus.com.au.
Opening on Friday, Abundant Wonder presented by JamFactory Icon Tom Moore showcases incredible constructions and displays made of glass. The exhibition created over years focuses on exploring the idea of interconnection. On June 24, the artist will be in residency in Griffith from 10am to 12.30pm and 2pm to 4pm on Friday. An official opening for the exhibition begins at 6pm on June 24. The exhibition will finish on August 21.
Fresh food, crafts and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday on Sunday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery and plants. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
