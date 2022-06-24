Opening on Friday, Abundant Wonder presented by JamFactory Icon Tom Moore showcases incredible constructions and displays made of glass. The exhibition created over years focuses on exploring the idea of interconnection. On June 24, the artist will be in residency in Griffith from 10am to 12.30pm and 2pm to 4pm on Friday. An official opening for the exhibition begins at 6pm on June 24. The exhibition will finish on August 21.