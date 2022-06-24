The Area News
Things to Do

Circus to finish run of shows on Sunday, Abundant Wonder opens at Griffith Regional Art Gallery

By The Area News
June 24 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DELICATE: Tom Moore's exhibition Abundant Wonder opens on Friday. PHOTO: Contributed

GIG GUIDE

Weekend nightlife around the city

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.