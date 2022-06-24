The Area News

14 high school girls got to try out a range of different trades as part of TAFE's RIEP programs

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 24 2022 - 6:11am, first published 5:00am
TRADIES: Kate Jackson and Emily Power finished the "Girls Can Too" program on June 24, giving them a wide range of experiences in different trades. PHOTO: Cai Holroyd

Girls get it done, and they proved that at a small graduation ceremony held at Griffith TAFE on June 24 honouring their achievements through the 'Girls Can Too' program.

