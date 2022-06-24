Girls get it done, and they proved that at a small graduation ceremony held at Griffith TAFE on June 24 honouring their achievements through the 'Girls Can Too' program.
High school aged girls were offered an opportunity to study future trades and possible pathways through the Regional Industry Education Partnerships "Girls Can Too" program.
In total, 14 girls finished the program and will now perhaps go on to pursue the careers further.
The ten-week program included days with experienced trainers showing what life on a work site is really like along with hands-on experience in a wide range of different areas from metalworking to automotive repair and woodworking.
Chloe Hughes is a year 9 student who celebrated the completion of the program. Miss Hughes said she enjoyed learning about all the different trades, but had a few stand-outs related to her dream of becoming an aeronautical engineer in the Air Force.
"My favourites were automotive and metalwork, just because I've always loved cars and I like metal more than wood," she said.
She said she would probably give the course a ten out of ten rating, but thought it might have been better if it had ran a little longer.
Emily Power, another student, agreed.
"I really liked welding. I didn't think I would but it was good to experience it," she said.
"It's a really great program to get girls out there."
Katrina Barbaro, a TAFE employee, said that the program had gone incredibly well and they were looking forward to similar opportunities in the future.
"I think we've seen some really good achievements from the girls and they took out something positive from the program," she said.
"Hopefully it can land them a role in the industry or a step forward and they can move into another program in their desired field."
She added that there would definitely be further opportunities for high school students in the future.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
