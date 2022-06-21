The Area News

Griffith ladies golf report

By Elizabeth Humphreys
Updated June 21 2022 - 1:17am, first published 12:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A field of 19 women competed in last Wednesday's stableford, with Liz Graham (32 pts) winning Div. 1 from Kathy King by 1 pt.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.