A field of 19 women competed in last Wednesday's stableford, with Liz Graham (32 pts) winning Div. 1 from Kathy King by 1 pt.
Chris Cunial (36 pts) continued her good form from Coleambally to win Div. 2 from Cherie Eade (32 pts), and the cut off for the ball comp. was 29 pts.
Saturday turned out to be a lovely day for the 4BBB stroke once the fog lifted. Dale Spence and Dorian Radue both played great golf, winning with an eye-watering 63 nett.
Runners up were Leslie Bock and Liz Humphreys on 67 nett, who combined amazingly well given that they were in different groups. Balls went to 72 nett on a countback, and Susan Tyrell was nearest the pin on the 7th.
Saturday was also our charity day, this year raising almost $300 for Griffith Carevan. The raffle was won by Jill Hammond, 2nd Elaine Dal Bon, 3rd Donna Dossetor. Next Wednesday we will play a maximum stroke, and on Saturday a 2-person ambrose.
