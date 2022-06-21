All that was missing was the wolves howling in the moors. That's how dense the fog was at the Griffith Golf Club that greeted the 66 players who contested a single stableford last Saturday. It hung around all day with greens visible only from 100 metres out, which made scoring difficult.
Jason Bartlett took out A Grade with 35 points on a countback over Daniel Dossettor 35 points, each player carded seven pars.
In B Grade, James Whytes 34 points won, carding seven pars ahead of Duncan McWhirter 33 points, only able to par three holes, on a countback over Kieran Elvy and Grant Semmler. The C Graders really struggled, James Kanaley taking the win with 32 points, though he nailed a birdie on the 8th. Lance Perry 30 points runner-up with five three-pointers. Pins 4th Brad Hammond, 7th Graham Campbell, 8th Charlie Guglielmino, 11th & 15th Mark Townsend, 16th Daniel Meadows.
Conditions improved marginally on Sunday, with the course heavy for the 48 players who contested a single versus par. Mitch Howard -2 won A Grade ahead of Roger Faulkener -3.
Brad Crooks finished all square to win B Grade from Brad Hardwick -4 on a countback over Brian Corner, Shane Gaffey, Barry Northeast. James Semui +2 won C Grade, Solonika Pologa all square runner-up on a countback over John Evans.
The quarter-finals of the 4 BBB Match Play Championships were completed last Sunday.
T. McFadzean/C. Richards d Doig/J. Curtis on the 20th, and will play J. Witherspoon/B. Crooks in one semi after their win over D. Dossettor/J. Brain on the 18th.
A. Smith/B. Salvestro d S. Miller/ T. Anderson and will meet A. Arnold/T. Watson in the other semi with a win over Dom & Charlie Guglielmino one up.
Matches must be completed by Sunday, June 26.
A reminder that Club Pro Brad Wright's Golf Clinics for men, ladies, and junior continue. Contact the Pro Shop on 69623742. Today and Sunday's events are both single stablefords with a single versus par on Saturday.
Despite the intermittent showers all day, 24 veterans brave the conditions to contest their single Stableford, the third round of the Winter Cup with player's best scores each month to August 31, to count. Tony McBride 36 points won Div.1, Lee Kimball 35 points runner-up on a countback over Rob Trembath 35 points. Ken Alpen 38 points won Div.2 from Mike Hedditch 34 points. Skeet Milne won the 7th pin, Tony McBride 8th, Graham Sibraa 11th
Another single stableford this week. A field of 38 players contested last Wednesday's single Stableford.
Sim Tuitivaki 38 points best in A Grade, LLisoni Koroi 34 points second. Dom Guglielmino 35 points won B Grade, Alf Franchi 32 points runner-up.
Broden Spencer 35 points again won C Grade from Albert Donadel 33 points on a countback over Dino Battocchio. Jason Magoci won the pins on the 7th and 11th, Shane Gaffey 16th.
A solid field of 52 players contested the Queen's Birthday single stableford.
Chris Richards 39 points won a Grade, shooting par on the back nine on a countback over Nathan Campbell 39 points. Lance Gilbert 36 points won B Grade, Okotai Woetai 35 points second on a countback over Jason Price. Skeet Milne 37 points won C Grade, John Evans 36 points second. Pins to 7th Joe Cudmore, 11th Ngarau Noa.
