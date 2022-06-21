The Area News

Griffith Golf Club's Back at the 19th

By John Bortolazzo
Updated June 21 2022 - 12:32am, first published 12:04am
All that was missing was the wolves howling in the moors. That's how dense the fog was at the Griffith Golf Club that greeted the 66 players who contested a single stableford last Saturday. It hung around all day with greens visible only from 100 metres out, which made scoring difficult.

