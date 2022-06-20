It was a foggy Saturday morning for the latest round of the Griffith Netball Association competition.
The Area News braved the cold conditions to get some snaps of the games in the 11am timeslot.
Advertisement
In the 8s and 9s division, North Stars were able to keep pace with the ladder leaders after picking up a 17-9 win over Dal Broi Diamonds.
In the under 10s and 11s, SCC Diamonds were able to maintain their position in the top two with a 27-0 win over Little Flavourtech Firebirds
Their nearest rivals, Benny Mahon Construction came away with an 11-8 win over Stars to stay just over a win behind in third.
RELATED
The 12s and 13s competition is brewing to be a tight contest with a number sides level on points in the battle for second position.
Griffith Lightning was able to maintain their spot in the three-way battle after they came away with a 24-9 win over AT Welding Services.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.