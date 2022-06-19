A serious injury to an up-and-coming junior has soured the Black and Whites victory over West Wyalong at Solar Mad Stadium on Sunday.
The Panthers and Mallee Men were exchanging sets in the early stages of the match before Memeite Siale was taken down awkwardly in a tackle resulting in a dislocated knee.
Advertisement
After Siale was taken to hospital and the game got back underway after a half-an-hour delay, the Black and Whites were able to go on with the game.
Tomasi Caqusau and Andrew Lavaka got the scoring underway for the Black and Whites before Solo Toru and Uafu Lavaka extended the lead further.
Ronald Bamblett found his way over the line before a double to Epeli Serukabaivata wrapped up the 42-0 win for the Panthers.
The ladder-leading DPC Roosters were able to continue their unbeaten start to the season with a 36-6 win over Yanco-Wamoon in Coleambally.
Joe Peato was able to get over for the Roosters in the sixth minute, but it was short-lived, with the Hawks able to take the lead after a try to Soqoni Saurara and successful conversion from Elwyn Ravu.
The Roosters were able to find their momentum with Josh Veivers and Ben Vearing crossing inside three minutes before Sam Bartter extended the lead to 20-6 at the break.
Bartter pushed the margin to 18 points with a try five minutes after halftime, and the DPC side went on with the game from there.
Jonathan Sila and Jamie Demamiel got over in quick succession before Henry Naseby put the icing on the cake for a 30-point win.
The Leeton Greens remain in hot pursuit with the Roosters after picking up a 50-0 win over Hay.
RELATED
Will Barnes got the scoring underway in the eighth minute before George Broome, and Hayden Philp got over the line to see the Greens leading 20-0 at the break.
Broome and Barnes scored their second of the games soon after the break, while Cameron Bruest, Daniel Watt and Billy Radua wrapped up the 50-point win.
Finally, it was a high-scoring game out at Lake Cargelligo where TLU Sharks took on Waratahs.
Willie Lolohea, Sosaia Langi, Jack Cooper, Suliano Kabara, Moses Lolohea and Malek Afuamua got over for tries for Waratahs to help them come away with a 50-30 victory.
Jaden Kelly crossed twice for the Sharks, while Lincon Kirby and Ethan Williams scored the others.
The result for the Waratahs sees them move two wins clear of the Yenda Blueheelers in the battle for a position in the final series.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.