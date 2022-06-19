The Area News

Griffith Swans fall to Narrandera Eagles in Riverina Football League

By Jon Tuxworth
Updated June 19 2022 - 7:25am, first published 7:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NARRANDERA has already eclipsed last year's win tally at the halfway mark of the season after outlasting a plucky Griffith by 14 points at Narrandera Sportsground on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.